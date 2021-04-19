Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Down to $57.37

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.37, but opened at $55.00. Webster Financial shares last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 23,493 shares changing hands.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.