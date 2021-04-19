Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USB. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

