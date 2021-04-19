Wedbush Comments on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. Stephens increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE:AAP opened at $192.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $112.41 and a 52-week high of $193.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

