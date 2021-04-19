Wedbush Comments on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

BBBY stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

