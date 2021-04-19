Wedbush Comments on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXRH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.93 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

