Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Wipro in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

