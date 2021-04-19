Wedbush Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $245.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $236.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.59.

BIIB opened at $270.31 on Monday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.06 and a 200 day moving average of $265.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

