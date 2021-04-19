Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. 321,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,483. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 533.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.