Wedbush Weighs in on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $13.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.24.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $394.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.