Wedbush Weighs in on McDonald’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

NYSE:MCD opened at $233.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.63. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

