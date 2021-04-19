Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRI. Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $30.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

