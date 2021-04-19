Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRI. Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $30.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
