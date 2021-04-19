Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLUG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,012,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 677.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

