Wells Fargo & Company Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $600.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.81.

ORLY stock traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $538.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $357.62 and a 52-week high of $534.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

