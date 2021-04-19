Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

BLDP traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

