Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE:BE traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.29. 155,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,616. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,989,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,961,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 97,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.