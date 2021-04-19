Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

OM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

OM opened at $53.90 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $189,595.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock worth $203,523,642.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

