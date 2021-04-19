Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662,097 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

