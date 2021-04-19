West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $30,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $314.49. 3,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,513. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.79 and a 1-year high of $314.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.