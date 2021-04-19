Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of WAL traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.94. 14,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,231. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 403.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 151,755 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

