Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) shares were down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 4,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 32,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Western Areas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

