Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 401,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 792,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.29 on Monday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $27,759,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

