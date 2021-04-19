Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.73% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 113,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,560. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.52 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.