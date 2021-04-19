WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO David G. Cooper Sells 1,933 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $2.68 on Monday, reaching $226.34. 210,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,769. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day moving average of $191.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

