Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $38.94. 165,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.