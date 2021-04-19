WHALE Trading Down 20.8% This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $114.55 million and approximately $588,228.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $21.00 or 0.00038390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00268278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,807.81 or 1.16660416 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.99 or 0.00915968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00599762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

