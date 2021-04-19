Whiteheart Trading Down 21.8% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $2,010.35 or 0.03584512 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $17.87 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00274626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.00673954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,977.01 or 0.99808662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.00868584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

