Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

