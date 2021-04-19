Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 157,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ WINT opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 153,791 shares of company stock worth $364,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.22% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

