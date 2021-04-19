Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Wingstop stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,510. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.33, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

