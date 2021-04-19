Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.96

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $198.96 and last traded at $198.85, with a volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.41. The stock has a market cap of $738.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 91,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

