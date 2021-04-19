Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.01. 222,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,340. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $200.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 228,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.