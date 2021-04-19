Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.01. 222,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,340. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $200.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.01.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 228,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
