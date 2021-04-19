Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $396.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

