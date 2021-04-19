Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $57.98 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

