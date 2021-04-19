Wolves of Wall Street 24 Hour Volume Hits $182,159.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $1.11 million and $182,159.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $190.75 or 0.00348352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00601278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00039602 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.