WOM Protocol Price Down 50.4% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.08 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00087101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.00600855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039435 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

