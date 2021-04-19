Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches Market Cap of $814,676.92

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 47.5% against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $814,676.92 and $134,120.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,028.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,191.92 or 0.03912145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.21 or 0.00471564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $913.45 or 0.01630333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.17 or 0.00626764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.30 or 0.00539540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00413422 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

