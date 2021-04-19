Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 12,240 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,094. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.03 and its 200 day moving average is $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.