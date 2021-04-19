Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) EVP Richard Harry Sauer Sells 5,778 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.51. 1,181,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,094. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

