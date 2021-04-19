Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $2,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 182.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 89.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $97.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $93.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

