Wownero (WOW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $587,474.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 76% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $587,474.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00276677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00204799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

