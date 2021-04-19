WOWswap (WOW) Price Reaches $29.25 on Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $29.25 or 0.00053377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $549,702.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,500.52 or 1.08565137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.00911782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.10 or 0.00602299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

