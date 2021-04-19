Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Tops $5.10 on Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $334,913.06 and approximately $330.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $5.10 or 0.00009367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00268278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,807.81 or 1.16660416 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.99 or 0.00915968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00599762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

