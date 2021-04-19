Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.62 billion and $144.45 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $56,121.85 or 0.99969232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00035438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00137197 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000968 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001807 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,587 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

