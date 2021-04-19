Wrapped BNB 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.17 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $492.11 or 0.00880108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00277613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004399 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00667542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,896.25 or 0.99966960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00182103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,007,718 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

