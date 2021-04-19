Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WYNMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

WYNMF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

