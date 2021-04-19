X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Stock Position Reduced by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,654 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $40.06 on Monday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.