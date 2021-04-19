xBTC (xBTC) Market Cap Hits $2.58 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC on major exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $212.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00268278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,807.81 or 1.16660416 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.99 or 0.00915968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00599762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.