Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,710,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,806 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. Research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.