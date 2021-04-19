XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of XOMA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $422.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

