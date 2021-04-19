XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.04.

NYSE:XPO opened at $137.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $138.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

